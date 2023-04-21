Cumbria Police are urging supporters attending Saturday's Cumbrian derby to be on their best behaviour and to enjoy themselves "responsibly."

The match kicks off on Saturday at 3pm at Barrow's Holker Street.

Both clubs have backed the message from the police for supporters to enjoy the match responsibly and not to let the emotions of the evening spill into violence, disorder or any other criminal activity.

Both sides have had a successful campaign so far with Carlisle United sitting in the playoff spots in fifth whilst Barrow AFC are sitting in ninth.

Superintendent Matt Pearman said: “We know fans will be looking forward to what should be a great fixture for football in Cumbria.

The tunnel at Holker Street. Credit: PA

“With so many fans attending this anticipated fixture, there will be a significant policing presence in and around Holker Street and Barrow on Saturday afternoon. As with any high-profile event, police will be on hand to help ensure the safety of those attending.

"Football fixtures attract a broad range of attendees including families and children. I would urge all those attending to consider this and act responsibly.

"As would be expected, where an individual engages in unlawful behaviour, the police will step in and take proactive action.”

A spokesperson from Barrow AFC added: "We look forward to welcoming Carlisle United on Saturday at the SO Legal Stadium.

“We understand the passions of both supporters when it comes to the fixtures. However, we do ask that both sets of supporters' respect Players, Staff and Fans at all times.

“Your support this season has been brilliant, and we can’t wait to welcome you back through the turnstiles on Saturday in what should be a fantastic afternoon of football."

Carlisle United defeated Barrow AFC 5-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

There was a bumper crowd in Brunton Park that evening and the same is expected in Barrow on Saturday.

Jordan Gibson applauds the Carlisle United supporters. Credit: PA

Carlisle United’s chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: “It’s another big game and one I am sure both teams will want to win, and I’m also sure we’ll see the passion and commitment that goes with that on and off the field.

“As we’ve said a number of times, our fans have been magnificent home and away, turning up and supporting their team in such a positive manner. We’re looking forward to seeing that again on Saturday.

“What we must do is remind everyone that negative actions have consequences, both for individuals and for the club, and we ask that we think of each other so that we can all enjoy what is an important fixture and keep the spotlight on the football, and not on issues of behaviour.”

