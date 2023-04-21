Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has been full of praise for Cumbrian football as his side get set to take on Barrow this weekend.

The Blues currently sit fifth in League Two after 43 matches and are still in the hunt for promotion. Barrow are occupying ninth in the league and have been performing above expectations this season.

Both sides had a season to forget last campaign with Carlisle finishing in 20th in the division and Barrow who finished one spot above the relegation zone in 22nd.

Paul Simpson believes there is plenty to celebrate just now with Cumbrian football. Credit: PA

Simpson believes that the positive season both sides have had so far this campaign is a good reflection on football in Cumbria.

He said: "I think it is brilliant. I think last year it was a very different situation for both Cumbrian teams.

"We are really happy with what has gone on, I am really pleased for them. I don’t want them to have a good day on Saturday. I want us to really put them to the sword and make sure we do it right.

"I think it is great for Cumbrian football where we have teams that are in a positive state. We have both got to make sure we keep building on it. This weekend I want it to be a real show of solidarity and showcase good football and sensible supporters for this game at the weekend.

"I want it to be a real good example of what Cumbria is all about."

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season Carlisle defeated Barrow 5-1 at Brunton Park.

A Jon Mellish double and goals from Joe Garner, Omari Patrick and Kristian Dennis gave the Blues the victory.

Simpson believes that his side need to forget about what happened earlier in the season and that this game will be a whole different challenge.

He said: "It is massively different. The truth is since that evening we did a review after the game we have never even spoken about it again.

"I would imagine they will be a wounded animal and will want to try and put something right after that fixture. That game has been put to bed this is a different one. It would be nice if we got the same result but if we get a win I will take three points whatever way it comes."

