Cultures and heritage celebrated in events across the Border region

Culture and heritage has been celebrated by thousands at events in the Border region this weekend (22 and 23 April).

In Dumfries, Eid al-Fitr dubbed 'Wee Eid' was marked at the town's YMCA building on Saturday 22 April organised by Dumfries and Galloway Multicultural Association.

There were free dance lessons, a yoga testing session as well as storytelling and reiki demonstrations.

Sitki Nalci, Chief executive, Dumfries and Galloway Multicultural Association: "All these activities are aiming to help our children, young people and grown ups to improve their health and wellbeing, a confidence building, gaining new skills and self satisfaction when learning something new and achieving."

Meanwhile, Carlisle College hosted the Culture Bazaar, a celebration of the different groups who live in Cumbria over the weekend.

Both events marked cultural diversity with songs, dancing and food.

'Wee Eid' was celebrated with children's activities in Dumfries. Credit: Dumfries and Galloway Multicultural Association

The organiser of the Culture Bazaar, Saj Ghafoor, said that it was an opportunity for people from the local community in Carlisle to showcase some of their talents and abilities.

Around 4000 people were expected at the Culture Bazaar which also included stalls from a number of local companies, explaining their diversity policies and how they welcome people of different faiths and backgrounds.

Saj Ghafoor, from Multicultural Cumbria, said: "A lot of the volunteers that are participating in the arts and crafts and even the performances are from the communities that live and work here.

"It's about getting them engaged and empowered because if they want their culture and their heritage to develop, they need to go halfway at least to be able to do that. So it's wonderful seeing all the different diasporas."

