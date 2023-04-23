Thirteen people have been arrested for incidents linked to the Cumbrian derby on Saturday 22 April.

Cumbria Police says arrests were made in relation to offences committed before, during and after the Carlisle United and Barrow AFC match held at Holker Street in Barrow.

A dispersal order was also authorised giving officers powers to ask individuals engaged in anti-social behaviour in the area to leave and not return.

The force is thanking those football supporters who enjoyed the game sensibly, saying it was only a minority who misbehaved.

Superintendent Matt Pearman said “I would like to thank supporters from both clubs who were well behaved and attend the match responsibility.

“A policing operation has been running in which the public will have seen an increased number of officers in Barrow to ensure the safety of the fans and the public.

“We understand tensions can be high however incidents of disorder and violent behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Unfortunately, there has been a minority that have engaged in this behaviour, with officers taking action and making a number of arrests.”

Cumbria Police issued a warning ahead of the game with the message backed by both clubs too.

