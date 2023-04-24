Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon selected in League Two team of the season

Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon has been selected in League Two's team of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the club in the summer from Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic.

The jump from the Scottish fourth tier to the English counterpart is massive, although Moxon has taken it in his stride by consistently putting in excellent performances.

Owen Moxon was the only Carlisle United player to be selected in the team of the year. Credit: PA

The Carlisle born central midfielder has been in fine form this season scoring six goals and making fifteen assists across all competitions.

Moxon started his career with Queen of the South and made his debut for the club in 2015. He spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Gretna 2008.

Moxon's contract at Queen of the South was not renewed and he subsequently signed a deal with Annan Athletic.

He spent five seasons with the Galabankies before making the move to his hometown club, Carlisle United.

Speaking on social media Moxon spoke of his jubilation at being selected. He said: "Delighted to be included, achievement I am really proud of. I want to say thanks to all the boys as it wouldn’t of happened without them. Now to finish the season off strong in the last 2 games."

Carlisle United are still pushing for promotion this campaign and have their eyes still on an automatic promotion spot.

With just two matches remaining of the current campaign the Blues face Salford City at Brunton Park on Saturday before travelling away to Sutton United for the final match of the season.

As things stand United are only one point behind third place Stevenage, although Steve Evans side have a game in hand.

