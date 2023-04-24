Simpson 'delighted' as Carlisle United keep automatic promotion hopes alive

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is "delighted" with his side after they kept their promotion hopes alive following a 1-0 victory away to Barrow.

A Ben Barclay goal in the first half was enough to separate the sides at Holker Street.

With just two matches of the league campaign remaining Carlisle United sit fifth, level on points with fourth placed Stockport County.

The Blues are only a point behind third placed Stevenage who currently sit in the final remaining automatic promotion spot.

Paul Simpson believes his sides excellent clean sheet record is because of the hard work of his players. Credit: Carlisle United

Stevenage do have a game in hand, although that is away to Swindon Town who sit tenth.

Automatic promotion is still on the cards for Carlisle United if results go their way and they can achieve victories against Salford City and Sutton United.

Saturday's win for Simpson's side ensures that they done the double over Barrow this season, while ensuring they will be in the fight for promotion right down until the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the club's website Paul Simpson said: "The players delivered and it was all about blood and guts.

“I look at their team selection over the last few weeks and I think they’ve thrown all their eggs in one basket just to try and mess us up.

“I’m so happy with the character that the players have shown to come through that because that was a battle. They wanted to make it a scrap but we’ve got three points and I don’t care how we did it.”

“I felt we set the tone by the way we started,” he continued. “It’s a goal from a set play and that always gives you a bit of a lift. I do think we had so many opportunities on transitions where with a little bit better care on it we could have actually won even more convincingly."

Simpson was quick to praise the defensive efforts of his side to keep Barrow from scoring on Saturday.

He said: "I know there was a scare at the end when they hit the post but they were throwing everything at us at that point. We defended so well throughout the 100 minutes and the two centre backs were outstanding for us.

“Ben Barclay and Jack Armer put a real shift in, and there were moments in the game which summed up the attitude and desire. Callum Guy went on a run that showed real desire and we just needed that extra little bit of care there as well.

“I think the performance has shown all of our supporters that these lads want it. They want it really badly and they want to do everything they possibly can to get the outcome we’ve worked so hard for.

“To come to what are our local rivals and beat them again, for a second time this season, that’s the double over them, that’s massive and really pleasing. We have even more to build on going into next week now.”

The clean sheet at the weekend ensured that Carlisle have kept 20 this campaign, something which has went a long way to the positive season the Blues are having this season.

Carlisle United have one home league match remaining of the current campaign. Credit: PA

The club record equals that set previously 17 years ago during Simpson's first spell at the club.

Simpson believes the defensive success his side has had this season is down to the whole team.

He said: "You have to try to achieve things like this because any sort of success is built on solid defending.

“I include the goalkeeper, the back players, midfielders putting blocks in, getting out to balls, and forward players pressing from the front. As a group they’ve massively earned those 20 clean sheets.

“Now we’ve got two more definite league games to go and it would be nice if we can get another couple and see this through properly.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...