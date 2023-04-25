20 arrests were made by Cumbria Police last week as part of a county-wide crime crackdown.

The operation included a warrant in Workington which resulted in a quantity of cocaine and cannabis, as well as thousands of pounds in cash, being recovered.

The ongoing Operation Merlin saw suspects sought for a range of activities including failure to appear at court and being suspected of involvement in drug dealing and other serious criminality.

Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “Year round, our officers are arresting those involved in criminality in our communities. This further proactive and overt campaign sends out a clear message to those who think they are above the law that we are committed to tracking them down and holding them accountable for their actions.

Further Operation Merlin events are planned in the coming weeks and months.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said: "Operation Merlin highlights the excellent work which is going on year round to take criminals off our streets.

“I was pleased to join officers executing a warrant at a suspect’s home during the week of action. I saw first-hand how officers deal robustly with those who think they are above the law; in the process they confiscated a large quantity of drugs.

“I hope Operation Merlin reassures the public that the Police do and will continue to pursue those who break the law and think they can get away with it - they are wrong, and the police will persist and bring them to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...