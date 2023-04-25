Catch up on Representing Border - 25 April 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon returns to Holyrood for the first time since her husband's arrest insisting she didn't quit because of the police investigation into the SNP's finances. Meanwhile the former SNP treasurer reveals he didn't know about the party's purchase of a luxury motorhome. Four weeks into the job - the new First Minister still can't shake the SNP's financial woes. We hear from Humza Yousaf after his first official visit to Westminster. Also on the programme - why some who work in one of the South of Scotland's key industries feel let down by the decision to downgrade the job of tourism minister. Peter MacMahon speaks to the minister for small businesses, Richard Lochhead.

