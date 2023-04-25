Dumfries and Galloway has the third most dangerous roads of all local authorities in Scotland, according to new figures.

The research compared the total number of road casualties in each local authority in 2021 with each area's population to reveal the rates of deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

The Scottish Borders was also included in the top 10.

Dumfries & Galloway had 137 deaths or serious injuries amongst their populations whereas the Scottish Borders ranked eighth on the list with 120.

Midlothian is the local authority with the highest rate of dangerous collisions.Gary Digva, founder of research conductors Road Angel said: “Local authorities in rural Scotland such as Midlothian, Dumfries & Galloway and West Lothian have statistically more dangerous routes compared to the urban areas of Glasgow and Edinburgh. But that doesn’t mean that all other motorists across Scotland shouldn’t drive with caution.

“Whenever you’re behind the wheel you should be driving with care, but especially during the Spring showers we’re beginning to see where a vehicle’s stopping distance is increased from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.

“With an average number of 130 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people across these top 10 regions, we’re urging motorists to stay safe on the roads and abide by the rules of the Highway Code.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...