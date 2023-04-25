Man who was 'spiked and raped on night out' warns it could happen to anyone

Play Brightcove video

Charities say men need to be made more aware that spiking can happen to them too, despite the crime often being associated with young women and girls.

They say men may be spiked and targeted as victims of sexual assault, to be robbed or even as a 'prank' - but they are much less likely to report the crime to the police.

Stephen Hart says his drink was spiked whilst he was on a night out, he was raped and he later developed HIV.

He has waived his right to anonymity to speak to ITV News in a bid to make people more aware that this crime can happen to anyone.

Play Brightcove video

"It was as if I'd closed my eyes for seconds but when I looked at the clock in my flat I realised it was 12 hours later," says Stephen.

"I think the only way I can describe it is devastating. It's absolutely devastating. I wanted to die and I wanted to do that for so long. It affected my relationships, my friendships and my work. Everything in my life was affected by what had happened to me."

Evidence from the Home Affairs Committee revealed 6% of men in the UK said they've been the victim of spiking - but the report also says the crime is hugely under-reported and the real figures are likely to be much higher.

Colin and Mandy Mackie started the charity Spike Aware UK after their son died following a suspected spiking. Credit: ITV News

Colin and Mandy Mackie, from Biggar in the Borders, started the charity Spike Aware UK in 2017 after their son died following a suspected spiking.

Greg Mackie was just 18 years old when he died, shortly after moving away from home to start a new chapter of his life at university.

He was a keen motorsport athlete who frequently competed in speedway in Cumbria and his parents say drug testing within the sport meant he rarely drank and didn't take drugs - But a toxicology report following Greg's death found the equivalent of five ecstasy tablets in his system.

Colin and Mandy now work to support all victims of spiking regardless of whether they want to report it to the police.

They say men are much less likely to speak about their experiences.

Play Brightcove video

"We want men in particular to accept that they can be victims as well. Don't be embarrassed because it can happen to anybody at any time," explains Colin.

"And report it, men can report it as well. And that's one thing we want is for men to come forward and say it can happen to me."

The charity helps to raise awareness around the fact that spiking is something that can happen to anyone and they help to support victims like Cal Hope.

Cal, 17, says he was spiked by a needle and it isn't something he ever considered could happen to him.

Play Brightcove video

"How I was spiked, I was spiked via a needle in the back of the arm just there," said Cal.

"I have a lot of female friends and it was always something I'd thought about for them. I never ever thought it was something that could happen to me. And I think that's really bad because of me being male."

The government says it is already investing in measures designed to keep people safe.

In a statement, Safeguarding Minister Sarah Dines told ITV News: "Spiking is a cowardly act which is already illegal and anyone who commits this abhorrent crime faces up to ten years behind bars.

"Everyone has the right to enjoy a night out without fear, and I urge anyone who suspects they have been spiked to contact the police."

It added that the government has invested £125 million to make the streets safe for everyone - including initiatives to tackle drink spiking such as distributing protective drink caps, campaigns to raise awareness and training for bar staff.

But victims like Cal and Stephen want to see tougher measures to protect all victims of spiking of any age or gender.