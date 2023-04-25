A holidaymaker from Lancaster has been left in critical condition after he became stuck in the indoor cave system at a Keswick attraction.

On Saturday, emergency services were called to Kong Adventure on Heads Road to rescue the man who had become trapped.

A family member said: "He simply slipped. He became trapped and it took six hours to get him out and to hospital. The medical emergency was because he was trapped and he suffered crush injuries."

"But the emergency services and rescue teams did a fantastic job in terrible circumstances."

The attraction comprises of 70 metres of a twisting and turning indoor caving system.A spokesperson for Kong Adventure said: "On Saturday 22 April, a member of the public became stuck in the cave system at Kong Adventure.

"Staff tried to help the man and followed all emergency procedures but it became apparent that outside assistance was needed.

"Fire crew, mountain rescue, cave rescue, paramedics and Kong staff then worked to extricate the casualty who was taken to Carlisle hospital for further treatment.”

A spokesperson from Cumberland's Fire and Rescue Service said: "This rescue incident was a multi-agency operation involving six crews from Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service (Keswick, Penrith, Maryport, Workington and Windermere and the Joint Incident Command Unit), mountain rescue, cave rescue, North West Ambulance Service, Great North Air Ambulance Service and Cumbria Police.

"Emergency services worked together to successfully extricate the individual from the cave and they were passed over to the care of ambulance crews," they said.

The Northwest Ambulance Service also deployed their Hazardous Area Response Team, as well as an air ambulance and a doctor within their response.

Penrith Fire station said on their Facebook page: "Crews have just returned from this complex multi agency rescue.

"We wish the gentleman a full speedy recovery."

