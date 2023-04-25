Work to finish the £3.6 million Bothel/Torpenhow junction on the A595 has been delayed.

Due to recent wet weather, progress on the development has been slowed and the works are now estimated for completion at the end of May 2023.

Work commenced on the junction, which sits outside the Greyhound Inn, in Summer 2022.

The project aims to improve the quality of the roads, reduce travel times, improve reliability, safety, and resilience of journeys.

Construction of the Torpenhow junction is part of the ‘Get Building Fund’ which is administered by the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership. Credit: Cumberland Council

The A595 is a primary route in North Cumbria providing a vital, direct link from Carlisle, the North East and Scotland to and from West Cumbria. It's hoped that the development will improve access between these regions.

The construction value is estimated to be around £2.6 million with wider land, legal and development costs taking the project budget to around £3.6 million.

A spokesperson for Cumberland Council said: "We would like to thank all residents, businesses and commuters for their understanding and continued support for this project and apologise for any inconvenience the works have caused.

