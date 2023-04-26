Catch Up On Representing Border - 26th April 2023

On tonight's programme - a radical shake up is on the cards for Scotland's courts after the Justice Secretary publishes plans to abolish the not proven verdict and cut the size of criminal juries. Peter MacMahon speaks to the former Convener of Holyrood's Justice Committee, the Borders MSP Christine Grahame. Also on the programme - fishermen in the Berwickshire port of Eyemouth tell Representing Border they fear for their future if the government presses ahead with plans to extend no fishing zones round the Scottish coast. Peter speaks to the Cabinet Secretary overseeing proposals for marine protection areas. Mairi McAllan tells him the government won't force the zones on communities that don't want them.

