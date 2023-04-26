Play Brightcove video

A plaque to commemorate the survivor of a 1942 aircraft crash has been unveiled by his daughters at Cairnsmore.

In April 1942, an Avro Anson plane left RAF Wigtown for a test flight. The aircraft crashed on the Cairnsmore hillside, killing two of the three-strong crew.

Airman and wireless operator Ted Hirst survived and walked several miles to find help despite suffering severe injuries.

Ted Hirst's two daughters visited Cairnsmore to leave a plaque beside the granite memorial at the top of the hill which commemorates the names of all men who have died in crashes on the mountain.

Nine military aircraft are understood to have crashed at the site over the years.

Ted died in 1985 but his two daughters Jennifer Crompton and Susan Haddock found a letter he had written about the crash. It made them want to visit the mountain again and to leave mention of their father there because he isn't mentioned on the memorial due to his survival.

Susan said: "It meant so much to me because I haven't been here for so long and I've been able to be in contact with my dad. I feel as if I know him better because I've been here and people have been so kind and that's such a lovely thing."

