A fund set up in memory of a young West Cumbrian rugby player will be launched in a month with a sponsored walk.

18-year-old Logan Holgate died in his sleep in January.

The fund aims to raise £10,000 to provide heart screening for the community Rugby League game in both Cumbria and the North West.

Logan's family and friends will walk from his home team Hensingham's rugby club to Wath Brow Hornets at Cleator Moor, Egremont Rangers and Kells before finishing at Whitehaven's ground.

Lisa Powe, Logan’s aunt, said: “Logan was Hensingham to his core, a Lion with a Lion’s heart, and a committed Haven supporter, and he had friends at many, many clubs in Cumbria and across the rugby league and sporting world.

“His brothers Ellison and Fletcher, and cousin Miller Dalton will be walking the entire 12-mile route to the finish at Whitehaven where the organisers have planned a collection to boost the fund."

The fund is also in memory of Gary Mcmahon who coached Logan for England Community Lions U19s when they won the European Championship in September 2022. He died in Italy just days before the final.

The walk starts at 9am and walkers aim to arrive at Whitehaven’s LEL Arena in time for their RL Championship match with Keighley Cougars at 3pm.

A JustGiving page has already raised £1,400.

