Lockerbie Medical Practice has found a new care provider to keep the GP surgery open.

The healthcare team responsible for the GP surgeries in Lockerbie and Moffat announced in December 2022 that they would be pulling out of the practices. Dr Kashif Ahmad and Dr Michael Ramsden were already serving as locums at Lockerbie Medical Practice, but successfully bid to take over responsibility for managing services.

Deputy Medical Director Dr Grecy Bell said: “This now places Lockerbie Medical Practice in line with the majority of other GP practices within the region. Drs Ahmad and Ramsden impressed the panel with their obvious desire to serve the area and build a successful model for provision of local healthcare.”

Dr Ramsden said: “We are looking forward to developing a practice which can provide quality care for the people of Lockerbie and surrounding areas. We realise they have been through a turbulent time over the past number of years and faced a lot of uncertainty.

"Particularly, we want to improve patient access, increase face- to-face contact, and restore care for those with long-term health problems. “However, we hope people will understand it will take time to realise our ambition, that things won’t change overnight, and that the health service still remains under strain."

Efforts to find a provider for the surgery in Moffat are continuing.

