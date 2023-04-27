A man from Carlisle has been jailed for 25 years for a string of crimes including rape.

Joseph Buckley, 26, of no fixed abode was sentenced for the following offences:

Three counts of rape of a woman

Engage in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship

Two counts of assaulting a person thereby causing actual bodily harm

Three counts of threats to kill

Two counts of criminal damage

Assault by beating

He has also been given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The offences relate to incidents in March 2021 and December 2020 against one woman and incidents in November 2022 to January 2023 against another woman.

Detective Constable Karen Minnion said: “I would urge anyone who has been subject to offences of this nature to come forward.

“Buckley subjected his victims to assaults and threats on their lives.

“It is understandably difficult and distressing for victims of abuse to talk about what happened to them and any reports we receive will be taken seriously and will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...