Plans for a swimming pool in Maryport have been shelved by Cumberland council.

The cost of building a pool at The Wave Centre has increased dramatically alongside rising energy prices.

Councilors said they were left with no option but to shelve the initial plan, stating potential subsidies for the building could reach half a million pounds per year.

The original budget for the creation of a swimming pool at The Wave was around £5,000,000. As of March 2023, the build costs have increased to over £5,600,900.

Meetings will now take place with the community to design a new attraction which will both benefit the local residents and appeal to the town’s visitors too.

A spokesperson for Cumberland Council, said: “We realise this is hugely disappointing news for the people of Maryport who were keen to see this new facility at The Wave.

“Councilors felt that they simply cannot afford to commit large amounts of revenue for a pool which may never be financially sustainable. In addition to subsidising the increasing build costs, this project will not be viable because of the funds required to operate it.

“The team will now put all their energy into creating new, ambitious and exciting alternatives for Maryport. The alternative won’t be a swimming pool but we are confident that we can make something that will be appealing to local people and visitors alike.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...