Conservative MP Neil Hudson has questioned the Government on the stalled progress of the Kept Animals Bill.

The bill is intended to help safeguard animals, including dogs and horses.

Speaking at The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee, the MP for Penrith and the Border asked DEFRA secretary of state Thérèse Coffey, to address a number of issues.

Dr. Hudson MP said: “It is vital that the measures in this Bill are addressed urgently so we can tackle puppy smuggling, stop the importation of dogs that have been horrifically mutilated by ear cropping, and stop the illegal movement of horses to Europe for slaughter.

"Our Committee has written to the Secretary of State to push on these and other pressing issues.” The letter from the Committee to Ms Coffey included other requests such as what actions she is taking to help UK pork exporters regain access to the key Chinese market and for action or information including on the issues of supermarket profits.

