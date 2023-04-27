Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died after his motorcycle collided with a van on the M6 on Sunday.

John Stanley, 76, from Bradford died in hospital on Monday.

The incident occurred on the M6 Southbound between junctions 42 and 41 at 8:10pm on Sunday.

Mr Stanley's family said: “The sudden and unexpected loss of John has left a void in our lives that cannot be filled. John was one-of-a-kind. He was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to all. A very proud Yorkshireman, but an even bigger family man who always put family first.“

"John was an adventurer and couldn’t wait to put his boots and helmet on before setting off on a new adventure on his motorbike. As a family, we are happy to say that John lived life to the fullest and had only recently said how he had ticked off everything he wanted to on his bucket list."

Police are appealing for witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. Mr Stanley was riding a blue motorcycle.

