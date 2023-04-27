A boy from Cumbria who has been raising money for Ukrainian children by creating bowls has now collected almost £275,000 in donations.

Gabriel Clark, 13, first made headlines in April 2022 after thousands entered a raffle to win his handmade wooden bowl to raise funds for charity Save the Children.

He was then invited to a Ukrainian school in Warsaw to see the positive impact of his projects.

Inspired by his time in Poland, Gabriel carved a new bowl called The Hope Bowl, which has now raised more than £24,000 for the charity’s emergency fund to support children in crisis globally.

“Seeing how much the funds raised last year have helped the Ukrainian children in Poland, I just knew I had to do another fundraiser,” Gabriel said.

“Meeting other children who are just like me in lots of ways but who have been through so much made me want to help more children in other parts of the world.”

Gabriel now wants to help children all around the world. Credit: Save the Children

The self-taught carpenter’s Hope Bowl has the backing of several celebrities including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Nick Offerman, Poppy Delevingne and Jeremy Bowen, who shared their support for Gabriel’s fundraiser on social media.

He added: “I’m so happy with the level of support my bowl and I have received again.

“Last year’s fundraiser was just after the war in Ukraine started, so to know that a year later people still want to help children in Ukraine and other parts of the world is just amazing.

“£24,000 is a lot of money and having seen Save the Children’s work, I know it will make a huge difference to children around the world.”

He created the Hope Bowl in 10 hours and includes three types of wood – ash, sapele and zebrano – which represent three of the main areas of Save the Children’s work around the world – conflict, food and education.

A draw to win the bowl closed on 14 April and Andy McKechnie was announced as winner.

“I’m so amazed I won, I never win anything,” said Mr McKechnie from Gloucestershire.

“I saw Gabriel’s story in the news and was so inspired by his efforts to raise money for other less fortunate children.

“The Hope Bowl will take pride of place in my hallway at home, I’m hoping it will provide a conversation starter and remind visitors about children around the world who need our support.”

Lisa Aubrey, head of regional fundraising and engagement at Save the Children, said she is grateful for Gabriel’s support and fundraising efforts for the charity.

“The money raised for Save the Children’s Emergency Fund will help support children in crisis all over the world, from those who have fled conflict in Ukraine to those experiencing hunger in places like Somalia," she said.

“I hope Gabriel’s incredible feat inspires other young people to use their passions and talents to raise money for a good cause, whether it’s a sporting challenge or something more unusual like woodwork, any small action really can save lives.”

