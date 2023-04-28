Play Brightcove video

Watch as Jack Currie speaks to Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon

Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon is loving life representing his boyhood club following his move from Annan Athletic.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the Blues and has been central to their promotion push this campaign with six goals and 15 assists to his name this campaign.

The jump he made from the fourth tier in Scotland to League Two in England is a big one but Moxon has thrived at Brunton Park.

He quickly cemented his place as one of the regulars on Paul Simpson's team-sheet.

Owen Moxon has played for Carlisle United, Annan Athletic, Gretna 2008 and Queen of the South. Credit: PA

Speaking about the jump from Annan Athletic to Carlisle United, Moxon said: "I have had to work hard for it and maybe go about it in a different way.

"It is not the perfect scenario as a footballer would like so I have got back to Carlisle now and I am grateful for the opportunity to get into the full time environment after being out of it for a few years. I am enjoying it and take every day as it comes and just enjoy what I am doing."

Moxon has been loving every moment representing his boyhood club. He attend Brunton Park regularly as a child and has fond memories of watching the Blues play.

He said: "I used to sit over in the East Stand with a friend and his mum. They were season ticket holders and we used to come and watch every week when I was younger."

Moxon was back visiting his old school in Denton Holme where he enjoyed giving tips and advice to a class of aspirational professional footballers.

Owen Moxon was back visiting his old school in Denton Holme. Credit: Carlisle United

Moxon spoke of the joy he had at visiting some of his old classroom's, he said: "It is not often you get the chance to go back and have a look at how things have changed.

"I got to meet all of the kids and they are all into football and want to be footballers. It was lovely to see just to be able to put a smile on some of the kids faces and have a chat with them it was brilliant."

Owen Moxon was giving advice to students. Credit: Carlisle United

Moxon's form has seen him named in League Two's team of the season. With plenty of goal contributions to his name this season Moxon has one of two favourite goals from what he has scored.

He said: "I probably would have said the one the other night, but it didn’t feel as good in the end because of the draw. That one and Hartlepool were probably my favourite."

Paul Simpson has been central to Carlisle United's success this season. Credit: PA

Paul Simpson has been central to the rejuvenation Carlisle United have had this season. The Blues are streets ahead of their performances shown last season, where they were fighting to stay in the football league.

The hard work put in by the manager definitely does not go unnoticed by the players according to Moxon.

He said: "There is maybe times where managers would overlook the league I was playing in, thinking it would be too much of a jump. But he has been brilliant with me and he has brought me on a lot as well.

"He is brilliant with all of the lads and everybody loves him around here and you can see the job he is doing it doesn’t go unnoticed. He has turned the club around and we just enjoy working under him."

