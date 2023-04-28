Cumbria Constabulary Chief Constable Michelle Skeer has announced her retirement from the force.

Michelle Skeer has worked with the police for 33 years and has been in her current role for the last eight years.

She said: “It is with mixed emotions that after a long and wonderful career with Cumbria Constabulary, I will be retiring as Chief Constable in the summer.

“I have enjoyed every moment of my career in policing and am lucky to have worked at every rank across the force. It has been a great honour for me to serve the communities of Cumbria.”

She took up the role of Chief Constable in 2015, but also chairs the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the management of sexual offenders and violent offenders.

Michelle Skeer continued in her statement: “The force is in a good position with a strong senior leadership team, who are able to take on the challenges of policing this unique area.”

“The performance of the force is good and we continually strive to improve the services we give to our communities.” She added.

Michelle Skeer will now take up the role of His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary and His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue (HMCIFRS).

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall said: “Michelle Skeer has served the residents of Cumbria with distinction for 33 years including some very difficult policing and organisational challenges.

"She leaves the force with more officers than we have ever had and with the force highly rated nationally, delivering exceptional service to the residents of Cumbria, she will be a hard act to follow."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...