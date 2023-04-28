Marathon man McKee one of four Cumbrians named coronation champions

Gary McKee has been selected as one of four Cumbrians named coronation champions for their efforts in their local communities.

Alongside Gary, Eric Clarke, Ted Maltzahn and Kayleigh Graveson were also selected.

The awards celebrate volunteers across the country who have been contributing to their communities.

500 volunteers were selected from thousands nominated and were picked from a judging panel overseen by the Queen Consort and crowned coronation champions.

All will receive pins and a signed certificate from the king and are invited to a coronation garden party or the celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Gary McKee, also known as marathon man, completed 365 marathons in a year, raising money for charity.

Gary raised more than £1million for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

Eric Clarke is the inspiring figure behind self-managing allotment group in Carlisle and Ted Maltzahn volunteers at Oak Tree Animals Charity.

Kayleigh Graveson was given her award as she has spent the last several years as a literacy and autism advocate.

Gary McKee celebrated completing his 365th marathon of the year. Credit: ITV Border

Mrs Claire Hensman, Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, said:"Congratulations to all the Coronation Champions on this exceptional recognition. Thank you for all you do to make lives better for others.

"Volunteers are the glue in our communities and we couldn’t do without them. Well done to Eric, Kayleigh, Ted and Gary. Thank you to all of you. You are an inspiration to others to volunteer too and make a difference."

