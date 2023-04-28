Rishi Sunak has insisted the UK Government will deliver for "every part of our precious union" as he hit out at the SNP for what he claims is their "record of failure".

The Prime Minister accused former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of leaving Scotland's public services in a "mess" when she quit recently.

With a police investigation now ongoing into SNP finances - which saw a motorhome said to be owned by the party taken away by officers - Rishi Sunak said Nicola Sturgeon had left Bute House to learn to drive, saying: "Someone's got to drive that motorhome, after all."

Mr Sunak, speaking at the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow, said: "If the SNP can't sort out the mess Nicola Sturgeon has left their party, how on earth can they sort out the mess Nicola Sturgeon has left Scotland's public services?"

He added: "What we need is a government in Holyrood that is focused on Scottish people's real priorities, not constitutional abstractions."

He claimed that after 16 years in government at Holyrood the SNP had "a record of failure".

He said he would "only promise what I can deliver and I will deliver what I promise".

The Prime Minister told the conference: "Under my leadership we will never ever forget we are the Conservative and Unionist Party, and working together, all of us proudly as now, we will deliver for each and every part of our precious union."

The calls come after Humza Yousaf was called on to support the food and drink sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon said:“The Scottish Government shares Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland’s concerns about the impact of food inflation on families and communities. This is largely the result of Brexit imposed on Scotland by the UK Government and by its economic mismanagement, resulting in unprecedented challenges.

“The cost of living crisis it has created is also causing significant pressures on food producers and manufacturers.

"And while we are doing all we can with the resources we have to support businesses, we are also mindful of the need to use powers and available funds to help make Scotland healthier, greener and fairer.

“We will consider the detail of FDF Scotland’s proposals and engage with them to discuss how we can strike the right balance on reform, and help Scotland’s food and drink sector survive the current inflationary crisis.”

