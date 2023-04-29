A coroner has called for a national safety campaign on the dangers of baby bath chairs after a newborn drowned in Cumbria.

It comes after an inquest into the death of nine-month-old Chester Mossop after he was left unattended in the seat for just a few minutes in Cockermouth in June 2022.

In a report submitted to the NHS Office of Product Safety and Standards, Cumbria coroner Kirsty Gomersal urged for the dangers of bath seats be publicised on a national scale.

"In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken", she said.

Miss Gomersal added that: “I am aware of similar tragic deaths to Chester’s and inquests held by my fellow coroners.

“The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Rospa) is also aware of fatal and non-fatal incidents.

"I am concerned that bath seats may give parents a false sense of security that their child is safe.

The coroner received a statement from the RoSPA about baby bath seats, stating they are "unstable" and "prone to toppling over."

The RoSPA said there was a "common misconception" bath seats are a "safety product", which is "not the case."

The inquest heard how Chester was placed in a bath seat in a bath of warm water at his home on 29 May 2022.

"After approximately 20 minutes of bath time, Chester was left alone in his bath seat.

"After a few minutes, Chester was found face down in the bath, the bath seat having become unfixed - was given immediate CPR which was continued by attending police, paramedics and clinicians", the inquest heard.

Chester had been airlifted to Great North Children's' Hospital at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, where "everything was done to save his life."

However, an MRI scan showed Chester had sustained an "unsurvivable brain injury" due to drowning and died peacefully in his mother's arms on 3 June 3 2022.

Miss Gomersal recorded a verdict of accidental death.

