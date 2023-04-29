Protestors from the environmental group Just Stop Oil have staged a slow march through Kendal.

The group are demanding that the government stop all new UK fossil fuel projects.Around 40 Just Stop Oil supporters marched from Abbot Hall Park though the town centre.

A spokesperson from Just Stop Oil said: “More oil and gas means more heatwaves, more crop failure and more death. It is the greatest criminal act in human history.

“In the face of this obscenity, as an act of service and love, we have chosen to act. Civil resistance is our only hope. This is life or death, survival or collective suicide. It’s time to pick a side. We won’t stop until our genocidal government ends new oil and gas.”

It comes after Police in England and Wales are to be given new powers to tackle "disruptive" slow walking used by protesters to block roads.

New legislation would give officers more leeway to intervene when protesters attempt to block roads with slow marching.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said this would "clearly define" when police can step in to stop "selfish" protesters "wreaking havoc in people's everyday lives."

