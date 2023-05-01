The A596 in Flimby has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule after flood alleviation work was completed.

Work began on this section of the project on Tuesday 11 April. It was expected to take five weeks but Cumberland Council says that due to good weather, the contractor has been able to finish in under three.

The council is now progressing the rest of the Flimby Flood Alleviation project.

The Environment Agency provided £1.5 million to help prevent flooding in the town and neighbouring Maryport.

A traffic management system will be in place in the coming weeks to facilitate continued flood alleviation work by the council and multi-agency teams.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...