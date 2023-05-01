Play Brightcove video

Workington Reds won promotion to the Northern Premier League Premier Division after a 2-1 win over Runcorn Linnets on Saturday.

The team, managed by Danny Grainger, played in front of over 2,500 fans at Borough Park at the weekend.

Lewis Reilly scored the winning goal in the ninth minute of extra time, bagging the Reds their first promotion since 2005.

Manager Danny Grainger celebrated the first promotion of his managerial career. Credit: ITV Border

Mr Grainger said: "It really is unbelievable. What we've had to endure over the last few years, as a club, as individuals, it's unbelievable. I'm absolutely made up for everyone involved. They're an unbelievable group of boys and I can't ask any more."

Workington had previously been denied promotion in the 2019 /20 season which was rendered null and void due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

