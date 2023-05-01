Credit: The Duke of Buccleuch and his family

The Duchess of Buccleuch and Queensberry has died.

Benny Higgins, Executive Chairman of Buccleuch, said: “The Duke of Buccleuch and his family have announced that, very sadly, on Sunday morning the Duchess died after a short illness following an operation.

“The Duchess was the most wonderful, life enhancing spirit and our hearts go out to the family as they come to terms with their loss.”

Lady Elizabeth Kerr was a well known figure in the South of Scotland. She founded the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction which later led to the establishment of the Young Walter Scott Prize.

She was also chairman of Scottish Ballet and the Heritage Education Trust and a trustee of the National Museums of Scotland and the British Museum.

The Duchess had previously worked for BBC Radio 4’s Kaleidoscope programme and then, after her marriage in 1981, for the newly established local BBC radio station, Radio Solway, in Dumfriesshire.

She leaves her husband, Richard, their four children and eleven grandchildren. There will be a private family funeral service in the Borders and a Service to celebrate her life will be announced in due course.

