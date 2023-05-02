Thousands of litres of fuel have been stolen from a depot in the Scottish Borders.

Thieves targeted tanks in Newtown St Boswells early on Saturday 29 April and managed to steal 23,000 litres of kerosene heating oil.

The theft took place at around 1.45am with those responsible using hoses to take the heating oil from the fuel depot on Earlston Road.

Police suspect they may have used a route from the A68 through a field, a wooded area, and up an embankment to reach the tanks.

Police have asked for witnesses or those with dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Dodds said: “We are asking anyone who saw people acting strangely on the nearby A68 to get in touch, especially if you saw any vehicles parked or saw items being loaded onto a vehicle."

The fuel depot declined to comment.

