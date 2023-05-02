Catch Up On Representing Border - 1 May 2023

Play Brightcove video

Tonight's Representing Border comes from Glasgow with highlights of the Scottish Conservative party conference where Douglas Ross claimed the Tories are the only party focussed on the country's real priorities. Peter MacMahon questions the Scottish Tory leader on tactical voting, transparency on membership numbers and Holyrood's powers. And with the Conservatives now in control of Dumfries and Galloway council as well as the Scottish Borders we ask what difference Tories make in local government.

