On tonight's programme - how keen are Scots on King Charles? In coronation week we consider the evidence of changing attitudes to the monarchy. Peter MacMahon talks to Professor Ailsa Henderson on voter attitudes and wedebate the future of monarchy with the former Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw and the Borders MSP Christine Grahame. Also tonight - campaigners call on the UK government to ditch plans to raise the retirement age and the South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth launches a members bill urging Scottish ministers to appoint an older people's commissioner.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media:

Follow Representing Border on Twitter

'Like' Representing Border on Facebook

Catch up with previous episodes here