A dental practice in Langholm will close this summer, while some adult patients in Annan will be deregistered from NHS dental services.

Gunning Dental has issued a letter to 1,218 adult patients at their Langholm practice, notifying them of its planned closure on 31 July 2023.

All NHS adult patients served by the practice will be deregistered, while child patients (under 18s) will be transferred to Gunning Dental’s practice in Annan High Street.

Gunning Dental cite several factors behind the move – primarily the Langholm practice no longer qualifying for the General Dental Practice Allowance (GDPA), as well as difficulties in staff recruitment and what they describe as the unlikely prospect of recruiting dentists to the surgery in the future.

Meanwhile, in Annan, 771 adult patients of dentist Mark Buddy will be deregistered from NHS services.

The practice notes that it will continue to offer private dental plans.

Director of public health Valerie White said: “The situation regarding access to NHS dental services in Dumfries and Galloway is a significant concern and one the Board is taking very seriously.

“We continue work to encourage and support dentists to provide NHS general dental services and are working closely with Scottish Government colleagues on these matters.

“However, lack of dentists coming to work in the region is a key issue, and challenges in the dental workforce are being seen across the UK.”

