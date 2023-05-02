American disco legends Sister Sledge have been announced as the headliners for Eden Festival.

The event, which will also see acts such as Elvana, General Levy and Henge take to the stage, will take place from 8 to 11 June at Raehills Meadows,near Moffat.

Organisers hope to welcome a capacity of 5,000 attendees to watch 200 acts perform.

The group gained prominence in 1979 for hits like We Are Family and He's The Greatest Dancer.

The original 1971 line up included sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim and Kathy Sledge. After Joni's death in 2017, the band has included members of the extended family.

An Eden Festival spokesperson said: "Now that we are all set with the artists and entertainment side, we’re busy building the site and making The Garden look that wee bit special and welcoming.

"We cannot wait for the gates to open on another summer because we know that all our regulars and anyone new to Eden will have a fantastic time."

