A fed-up driver compiled a huge dossier of pictures detailing the 708 potholes she passes over on a 10-mile stretch of road between Lockerbie and Annan.

Samantha Garden has made three claims to the local authority in the last year after her car was damaged on the B723. She received two payouts and one claim was rejected.

Ms Garden set out to document every defect along the road after reaching her "wits’ end".

She said: 'I said to my parents I’m starting at the Lockerbie flyover, and I’m going to walk from Lockerbie to Annan and photograph every pothole.

“I’ve ended up with about 708 potholes and some of them are absolutely horrendous.

“I’m putting it together for MSPs, MPs, the First Minister and I’ll write a blanket email and tell them my patience has run out."

Ms Garden, who lives near Lockerbie, drives the route daily and wants to see repairs carried out as soon as possible.

A council spokesman said the local authority recognised roads are in need of improvement and it has committed £30 million of funding over the next five years.

He added: “The condition of roads right across Scotland is a major challenge with the total funding needed to bring council-managed roads up to a good standard across Scotland being estimated at nearly £1.7bn.

“So while the council is making important additional investment it will still be necessary for us to carefully prioritise repair work to ensure we target the areas of greatest need.”

