Workington Zebra Finches won at Twickenham yesterday to claim the Papa Johns Junior Plate championship.

The ladies rugby union side beat Avonmouth 27-22 to claim the title.

Head Coach Chris Davidson said: "The final was an amazing way to finish our season. We used the home changing room, which was still set up from the red roses six nations match and players got to sit where some of their heroes had sat.

"The way the team played showed their skill and determination. They left everything on that pitch. To come from behind and score the winning try in extra time at Twickenham meant everything.

"The supporters who travelled down lifted the room when we scored and gave so much energy to the team."

This was the first time a Cumbrian womren's team has gotten to the plate final at Twickenham.

