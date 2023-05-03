Carlisle United striker Kristian Dennis has spoken of his delight at being named player's player of the year.

The striker took his tally to 21 goals in all competitions for the season as he notched his 20th league goal of the campaign last weekend against Salford City.

The 33-year-old joined the Blues in January 2022 from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Speaking to the Carlisle United website Dennis said: "Someone said it’s between you and Moxon when the voting was happening, the lads were all talking about it, and it was nice to win it.

"For them to vote me that, and to win it, I was buzzing with it. I train with them every day, it’s really good. It means more than most. I’m not saying the other awards are rubbish, but to get it from the lads, it means more to me, definitely.

His efforts have been recognised by his teammates. Credit: PA

“Adding a promotion would be unbelievable. I know you’d rather go up automatically and get a few weeks’ extra holiday in the summer, but if you’re guaranteed to win at one place it’s got to be Wembley.

“Everyone’s going to give their hardest over the next couple of weeks and fingers crossed we get there. We want it for the fans as much as anything. Home and away it’s been amazing. Hopefully we can give them something to shout about come the end of May.”

Dennis scoring 21 goals in all competitions has seen Carlisle United rise up the table from a disappointing campaign last season.

Dennis has been in fine form this season. Credit: PA

The striker is delighted with his goal return and his contribution to the side. He said: "If you’d said that I’d do this at the start of the season I’d have snapped your hand off.

“Hopefully I can get a few more and have a good end to the season. I’d say most would players set out for 15 to 20 goals and hopefully others chip in as well.

“I’m just happy to have done that, and we’re in a good position. Hopefully my goals have contributed to that and I can get some more.

"I go out every game to try and score a goal but first and foremost get the win. If I can do that usually we’re there or thereabouts, and we’ve now just got to keep going.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...