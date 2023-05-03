On tonight's programme - plans to extend free school meals could be scaled back as the First Minister warns tough budget choices and tax rises may lie ahead. Peter MacMahon speaks to Humza Yousaf following today's anti-poverty summit when he signalled future spending will be targeted at the poorest. And we hear from Chris Birt of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation - a think tank focused on solving poverty in the UK. Also on the programme - Nationalist MSPs rebel over government plans for no fishing zones. And as the opposition accuse the SNP of cover up and spin on their finances, the party announces it's finally found new auditors for its accounts six months after the previous auditors quit.

