Police launch appeal following fatal collision on M6 fly-over

Cumbria Police have launched an appeal following a two-car fatal collision on the M6 fly-over.

The incident took place on the A684 fly-over bridge, near Kendal, at junction 37 of the M6. The incident involved a Peugeot with a passenger in his 80s, pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot, also a man in his 80s was taken to Preston Hospital with serious injuries. Two other passengers in the Peugeot, including a woman in her 80s were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident also included a Smart car with the driver, a man in his 70s, taken to hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch.

