A survey of Scotland's teachers has highlighted dissatisfaction in workload and pay amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The survey, conducted by Scotland's largest teaching union the EIS, saw just shy of 16,500 teachers take part.

Only 15% of teachers in Scotland are satisfied with their current workload levels. This is alongside 98% of teachers who say they work above their contracted hours each week.

Commenting, EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This major survey of Scotland’s teachers provides a stark warning of the current situation in Scottish education.

"Teachers are facing significant stress from both their soaring levels of workload and, also, from the cost-of-living crisis which has impacted on teachers personally, especially as they awaited a much-needed pay rise, and on our schools and the young people in our classrooms.

"The scarcity of support for pupils with additional support needs is compounding the stress on school staff, in addition to damaging the educational experiences of the young people concerned, including with regards to behaviour.”

What are some of the key findings?

98% of teachers work above their contracted hours

Only 15% are satisfied with their workload levels

Over two-thirds said they felt stressed frequently or all the time

Less than a fifth would recommend teaching

Around two-thirds said they were struggling or starting to struggle to pay their rent/mortgage

81% were struggling or starting to struggle to pay their weekly food shop

More than a third of teachers say they can not complete everything they are asked to within their contracted hours. This has resulted in over two-thirds of teachers saying they felt stressed frequently or all the time.

Ms Bradley added: “In addition to publishing our full survey data today, the EIS is also publishing the first in a series of themed briefings on the findings. This briefing highlights the extent to which teachers are underwriting the education system in Scotland, giving up their own time and money from their own pockets to support young people in our schools.”

Ms Bradley added: “With the number of children living in poverty continuing to rise, it is once again falling on schools, with dwindling resources to plug the gaps in many young people’s lives.

"However, it is simply not sustainable for teachers to continue to subsidise the Scottish Education system. Whether it is physically subsidising the resources for the classroom or supplies for individual pupils, or indeed by working so many additional unpaid hours that the system does not support itself without them, it is simply unsustainable.”

The survey also found that less than a fifth of teachers would recommend the profession to someone else.

Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis 81% of teachers say they were struggling or are starting to struggle to pay for their weekly food shop.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This EIS survey is certainly concerning given the context of our teachers accepting the biggest pay package for their members in over 20 years – with the majority seeing their salaries rise by £5,200. Classroom teachers on the main-grade scale in Scotland are the best paid in the UK.

“It is therefore imperative that the Government works with our Local Authority partners - who employ our teachers - to better support them in the workplace. Since October 2020 the Scottish Government has invested over £2 million in supporting the wellbeing of the education workforce. But there is more we will require to do - working in partnership with the local authorities.

“Undoubtedly schools are continuing to respond to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, compounded by the cost of living crisis - and the stress we see reported by teachers is undoubtedly replicated in other parts of our public sector, where people are working on the front line.

“Our education reform agenda provides the platform for a radical shake up of how we deliver education in Scotland. The Education Secretary is clear that this must mean better support for staff to allow them to deliver the quality learning and teaching that our young people deserve. She will continue to engage with the teaching Unions on this important work.”

