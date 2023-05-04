On tonight's programme - the Conservatives demand the Scottish Government drop plans for no fishing zones after nationalist MSPs rebel on marine protection areas. We have highlights's of today's First Minister's Questions and we consider the significance of the SNP rebellion with this week's commentators Alex Massie from The Times and LBC's Gina Davidson. Also on the programme - as Scotland's party leaders prepare to head south for the coronation the First Minister admits he wouldn't be watching if he didn't have to be there.

