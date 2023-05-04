Coronation attendees shocked and surprised to be invited to historic event

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Isla Todd visits two coronation attendees to speak to them before Saturday.

Two people from north and south of the border say they are shocked and surprised to be invited to the coronation.

Hardip Atwal from Annan and Catherine Burn from Cumbria both have British Empire Medals and will be at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Hardip believed that the invitation he received was just any other letter until he got home and properly opened it.

He said: "When I got this invitation through I didn’t know what to expect. What a great surprise and a lovely invitation to the King’s coronation.

"You get a knock on the door and you obviously think it is just a letter. But it wasn’t just a letter. I came into the kitchen and sat down opened it and I just thought wow.

"I had to look at it twice. To think this is actually for me. I read through it and the excitement started to kick in. I was messaging my friends and my family saying look what I just received. It was a very good morning."

Hardip feels as though it is an honour for him to attend the event. He said: "Such an honour to be picked. It is such a historic event which I am really looking forward to. The atmosphere will be absolutely brilliant."

Catherine Burn also was shocked when she received her invitation, first believing that it was a scam. She said: "It actually came as an email, which I thought was a scam email.

"I missed the post that day and had to go to the sorting office to pick up the envelope with the royal seal on it. I just thought this is something special. I opened it very carefully and there it was. I just thought wow. It was really powerful."

Catherine believes that the feeling she has is still surreal and wants the big day to come as quickly as possible.

She said: "Someone earlier asked me how I was feeling and all I could think of was standing in the security line and to get to that point where it is real. It just doesn’t feel real."

