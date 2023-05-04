A man has been jailed for more than three and a half years for stabbing his friend in a Boots store in Kendal.

Stunned shoppers watched on as James Smith attacked Andrew Hearn in the busy store.

The pair attended Kendal College together in the 2010s before going their separate ways. They were reunited as Andrew Hearn allowed James Smith to live at his home in exchange for rent and bill payments.

Smith, however, fell behind with payments, refused to pay and subsequently moved out.

They met in the Boots store in Kendal on the afternoon of 18 January and struck up a friendly conversation. This was until Hearn mentioned the rent arrears he was owed by Smith who made a comment about a previous tragedy. Hearn then slapped Smith across the face.

Smith, who was drunk at the time, responding by pulling out a knife from his clothing and slashed Hearn across the torso and face.

One onlooker said they saw Smith smirking with his hands on his face. “He was in a lot of pain,” prosecutor Gerard Rogerson told Carlisle Crown Court of the victim. “He could see there was a lot of blood.” The man had stated: “He’s stabbed me, he’s stabbed me.”

Staff members came to help Mr Hearn, who had suffered deep wounds to his hip, armpit and right cheek. He received hospital treatment, underwent plastic surgery and, said Mr Rogerson: “He felt lucky to be alive with the blade missing vital organs and arteries.”

In an impact statement he described of a great deal of stress and anxiety since the attack. “I tried helping James and let him stay at my address. He threw this back in my face, used my PTSD to insult me and then stabbed me,” he stated. “I see the incident clearly in my mind when I close my eyes.”

At the scene he had identified the man responsible as Smith, of Collinfield, Kendal, who was arrested and later admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The attack was said to have been “impulsive” and completely out of character for Smith, who was remorseful and had no previous convictions for any violence.

Judge Richard Archer, who also heard of Smith’s drug and alcohol struggles, and “good” prospects of rehabilitation, said it was “merciful” he was not being sentenced for murder.

“This case serves as a useful reminder to society as to why the court must take seriously the carrying — let alone the use — of knives,” said the judge as he passed sentence.

Speaking after the sentencing, acting Detective Inspector Lee Brumpton, of Cumbria police, said: “Any assault involving a knife has the potential to end in tragedy and loss of life. This violent, senseless attack could easily have resulted in death of the victim and Smith standing in court charged with murder.

“Cumbria is one of the safest places in the country to live and to work and there is absolutely no justification for someone deciding to leave their home whilst armed with a weapon.

“I would like to thank all who responded to the incident calmly and quickly, resulting in the victim receiving immediate medical care and the offender being swiftly arrested within minutes of the attack, including the paramedics, the staff at Boots and the customers inside the store, as well as the police officers who not only apprehended Smith but also administered first aid at the scene.”

