A man in his 60's has been hospitalised after being struck by a car near Allonby.

Cumbria Police is investigating the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Saturday 29 April.

The incident happened at Blue Dial Farm on the B5300 between Silloth and Maryport, at around 1.05pm. It was reported that a man in his 60s had been struck by a white BMW car. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is now in a stable condition.

The driver has been identified and is assisting with enquiries.

Police are keen to hear from any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit , quoting incident number 135 of 29 April 2023. You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

