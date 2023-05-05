Headline acts announced for Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries

Two-time Brit Award nominee Ella Henderson has been named as the headline act for the Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries.

The festival takes place over nine days with events taking place throughout Dumfries and Galloway as part of the Fringe Festival.

The two main days welcomes top music acts descend on Dumfries on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July.

Speaking about her announcement Ella Henderson said: "I know all about the crowds in Scotland and can’t wait to bring my show to Youth Beatz to celebrate Summer in style! See you all in July!”

With over one billion streams to her name she has worked alongside Kygo and David Guetta. Joining Ella Henderson on the Sunday slot will be Scottish DJ Callum Beattie and the Vengaboys.

The Saturday will see Joel Corry as the headline act, with HRVY and B*Witched also joining.

Joel Corry said: " I can’t wait to get on the stage and get the party started at Youth Beatz this year, I’ve heard all about it and can’t wait to see you all.”

Makenna Harris, young volunteer from the Regional Events Group, who has been involved in the co-design of the event said: “We are really happy that Youth Beatz is back for 2023 and can’t wait to deliver this fantastic opportunity for young people from across our region and the rest of Scotland. Developing and delivering Youth Beatz is a fantastic experience and we are looking forward to once again working with partners to ensure that the voices of young people from across the region are heard, and that this event reflects the needs and wants of young people from across Dumfries and Galloway.”

"As part of our three-year budget we have confirmed our commitment to funding Youth Beatz as the festival provides young people from across the area with a fantastic and festival experience here in their local community, as well as valuable experiences through volunteering opportunities such as performing in immersive youth led drama production The Toon and participation in the annual Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award residential.”

A group was set up so that young people throughout Dumfries and Galloway have a say in how this year's festival meets the needs of local young people.

Makenna Harris, young volunteer from the Regional Events Group, who has been involved in the co-design of the event said: “We are really happy that Youth Beatz is back for 2023 and can’t wait to deliver this fantastic opportunity for young people from across our region and the rest of Scotland.

"Developing and delivering Youth Beatz is a fantastic experience and we are looking forward to once again working with partners to ensure that the voices of young people from across the region are heard, and that this event reflects the needs and wants of young people from across Dumfries and Galloway.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...