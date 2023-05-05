A police officer has been sacked after failing to update victims of crime, and changing records to make it appear as if she had.

Police constable Amelia Porteous also failed to attend work for a shift and, when her absence was questioned, claimed that she did not expect to be on duty that day.

The Cumbria Police officer was found to have breached standards of honesty and integrity, with her behaviour found to amount to gross misconduct following an accelerated misconduct hearing.

She faced two allegations, both of which were found to be proven, and she has now been dismissed.

Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said: “Cumbria Constabulary holds its officers to the highest standards of honesty and integrity.

“In not only failing to keep a victim of a crime updated but in falsifying records to indicate she had done so, the officer’s conduct fell well below what is expected.

“Such actions are taken extremely seriously and have the potential to damage the reputation of the constabulary in the eyes of the public.

“I hope the result of the misconduct hearing clearly demonstrates the constabulary’s view regarding an officer purposely misleading members of the public and falsifying police records.”

