A group of scouts celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with a day of activities at Ratlingate Camping Centre near Carlisle.

The kids and Scout leaders were asked to wear red white and blue for the day which saw them taking part in a range of activities as well as camping overnight.

Scouts, Beavers and Squirrels danced around a maypole, practiced their archery and soaked one another with sponges under the sun.

Group Scout Leader Mark Hampton said: "That's the important thing isn't it. Giving the kids an opportunity to appreciate what we appreciate as adults and something like this makes it a bit more accessible."

Speaking of the coronation, 10-year-old Mayzie said: "They're very special to our lives. I'm excited for the coronation and to watch the king get crowned."

People watching the coronation at a street party. Credit: ITV Border

Elsewhere in Dumfries, a special commemoration by the Dumfries and Galloway Multicultural Association attracted people from across the world who have settled in the town.

Some people there had fled the war in Ukraine, others were from as far afield as China, Syria and Algeria.

Hongmei Nalci from Dumfries and Galloway Multicultural Association said: "It's a special occation. It's a once a lifetime special event for many of us.

"So we like to gather everyone, whoever who could come together and celebrate together this special event. It's a culture from Scotland and in Britain.

"So we just join in and become part of our living culture as well. There's lots of other cultures here today. From India, from Pakistan, from Algeria, from Syria, from Ukraine. People coming from all over the world."

