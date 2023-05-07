An iconic waterfront structure was lit up in time to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The popular Wave landmark is one of the first things residents and tourists see when they arrive at Whitehaven Harbour by land or sea.

The Wave, which used to be lit up for all to see from miles around, has remained in the dark for several years.

Now, thanks to a collaboration between not-for-profit organisation Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners and solution specialists Forth, the Wave is shining once again after a switch-on took place on Friday 5 May.

The Wave lit up in blue. Credit: Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners

It’s the latest revamp of Whitehaven Harbour’s landmark structures, including renovating its famous lighthouses.

Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners CEO John Baker said: “It’s been a long time coming, and we’re grateful for the hard work and collaboration of everyone involved in making this happen. We know this will bring immense joy to the people of Whitehaven who have been requesting its return for years.

He added: “Relighting the harbour is key to attracting tourism, new events and new investment to Whitehaven. Along with renovation of the lighthouses, and new developments such as The Bus Station and The Edge coastal activities centre, it all helps to create a thriving hub around the harbour and something that we can all be proud of.”

It’s the latest revamp of Whitehaven Harbour’s landmark structures. Credit: Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners

The Wave features 400 metres of remotely-controlled high intensity LED lights, which cost significantly less to run than the previous lighting.

Forth, based in Maryport, Cleator Moor, and Barrow-in-Furness, used 3D printing technology to print 800 translucent brackets to allow maximum light through the silicon rubber casing while also being resilient to all weather conditions, including UV rays.

Mark Telford, Managing Director of Forth, said: “As a Cumbrian company employing people across West Cumbria and Furness we are always delighted to be able to use our experience and expertise to help make our communities even better places to live, work and visit.

“Forth has been part of the fabric of the West Cumbria community for more than 20 years and working in partnership with Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners on a project as iconic as this is part of the legacy which comes from being able to build a successful business in the area.”

Engineering business NIS Ltd also donated its time in the final preparations to install the lighting.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...