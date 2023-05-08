A five-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition after a crash in Maryport.

The crash happened at about 4.35pm yesterday on Ennerdale Road and involved the boy and a black BMW.

The boy was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where his condition is described as critical but stable.

The driver of the BMW, a 35-year-old woman from Maryport, was uninjured.

Police closed the road to allow a forensic collision investigation to take place.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it, quoting incident number 160 of May 7.

Alternatively, call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...